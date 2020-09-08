Asha Bhosle is the legendary playback singer of Hindi Cinema. She has given every movie buff, every music lover, some of the classic songs that are a hit even today. One just really cannot get over those evergreen melodies crooned by her. Asha Bhosle, who celebrates her 87th birthday today, started her career in early 1940s. In her career spanning six decades, she has sang thousands and thousands of songs for Bollywood movies and even lent her voice for music videos. Asha Bhosle: Testing Time Teaching us Power of Togetherness.

In 2000, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and in 2008, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, the veteran singer was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. Apart from Hindi, she has also sung in other Indian and foreign languages. On the occasion of Asha Bhosle’s birthday, let’s take a look at the evergreen songs sung by her. Asha Bhosle: Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music.

Aao Huzoor Tumko

Music director OP Nayyar was the composer who first gave Asha Bhosle her own identity and their musical association is part of Hindi Cinema’s lore. The song “Aao Huzoor Tumko” from Kismat composed by OP Nayyar and sung by Asha Bhosle was pictured on Babita and Biswajit Chatterjee.

In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke

Khayyam was another music director who recognised Asha Bhosle’s talent early and gave her some of the most amazing projects. “In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke” is a beautiful ghazal song from the film Umrao Jaan. This song was composed by Khayyam and sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on Rekha and Farooq Sheikh.

Piya Tu Ab To Aja

The song “Piya Tu Ab To Aja” from the film Caravan, picturised on Helen, is considered the quintessential cabaret item number by the veteran actress. Sung by Asha Bhosle and RD Burman (also composed by him), this popular number has been called “the catalyst” that made the former the queen of cabaret numbers.

Chura Liya Hai

The songs from Yaadon Ki Baaraat is still remembered for some of its finest songs and one among them is the soft melody “Chura Liya Hai”. Sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi and composed by RD Burman, this is one of the amazing songs picturised on Zeenat Aman.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

Popular music composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan worked relatively little with Asha Bhosle, but whenever they had teamed up, they gave hit numbers and one of the songs were “Parde Mein Rehne Do” from Shikar.

These are our favourite list of classics that has been sung by Asha Bhosle. Here’s wishing the legendary playback singer of Indian Cinema a very happy birthday and a mellifluous year ahead!

