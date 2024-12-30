Asha Bhosle (91) continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her performances. During a recent concert in Dubai, the legendary singer proved she's still in sync with modern trends. A video from the event has gone viral, showcasing her vibrant energy. Dressed in a white sari, Asha performed "Tauba Tauba", a song from the 2023 comedy Bad Newz by Karan Aujla. To the audience's delight, she even recreated the signature dance step made famous by Vicky Kaushal in the film. Moved by Ashaji's performance, Karan Aujla took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt tribute, calling her "the living Goddess of music." Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert Rocks as AP Dhillon Joins for Electrifying Performance (Watch Video).

Asha Bhosle Performs "Tauba Tauba" at Dubai Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Arora (@anushka_arora)

"Tauba Tauba" Singer Karan Aujla Pens Long Note for Asha Bhosle

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)