Shahid Kapoor is poised to portray the revered mythological character Ashwatthama in Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues. Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani will produce the film. According to PeepingMoon.com, the Bhagnani duo has been diligently crafting this ambitious venture since the beginning of the year. Taran Adarsh has affirmed the project will be a timeless saga infused with contemporary elements and set for release in five languages. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Had To 'Cough, Sneeze, and Snore' On Kriti Sanon's Face During a Hilarious Scene in Movie (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor In Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues

IT’S CONFIRMED… SHAHID KAPOOR - VASHU BHAGNANI COLLABORATE FOR ‘ASHWATTHAMA’… WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #ShahidKapoor in and as #Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, a timeless saga with a contemporary twist. Directed by #SachinBRavi… Produced by #VashuBhagnani,… pic.twitter.com/KVqsrchXGc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2024

