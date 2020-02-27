Ayushmann Khurrana and Alaya F to Star in Social-Comedy Stree Rog Vibhag?

Ayushmann Khurrana, Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has a knack for picking up peculiar projects, driven by a social message. He started off his career with Vicky Donor and then starred in movies like Article 15, Bala, Badhaai Ho, and the very recent, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. As they say, once you've tasted blood, there is no going back. Ayushmann has once again picked a film with a socially important issue at its centre, as per a report by Peeping Moon. The actor will be seen playing the role of a gynaecologist in the upcoming comedy, Stree Rog Vibhag.

The title is not enough to get the full picture, but we get the idea. And certainly, the Indian society could use a film highlightingthe issues related to women's health and the female reproductive system.

Stree Rog Vibhag will feature the new actress on the block, Alaya F, adds the report. Alay made her Bollywood debut recently with Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played Saif Ali Khan's daughter and was loved by all for her performance. Anubhuti Kashyap will direct Stree Rog Vibhag. Anubhuti is Anurag Kashyap's sister and has made the web-series Afsos.

Recently, in an interview Ayushmann had talked about how he feels grateful to be acting at a time when socially-important movies are in style. "This is a very special moment in my life and I'm cherishing all the love that my film [Shubh Mangal Zayada Savdhaan] and my performance is receiving and I feel blessed to be acting at a time where I can stand up, back and root for a social cause like this."

Ayushmann will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Shoojit Sircar has directed the film. The actor will soon start shooting for Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha's next political thriller, Anek.