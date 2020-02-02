Ayushmann Khurrana Is Personally Attached with the Characters He Plays On-Screen Reveals Manurishi Chadha

Ayushmann Khurrana remembers 26/11 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Manurishi Chadha will soon be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood super actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He reveals Ayushmann is a shy guy and a team player, and shares fond memories of working with the National Award-winning actor. "He is a shy person but on camera he gets into the skin of the character, and gets personally attached with all other characters. He is younger than me, but I really got to learn a lot from him. He makes his co-actors very comfortable on the set," said Manurishi. Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to His ‘India Legalised Same-Sex Marriage’ Gaffe, Hopes For A Brighter Future.

He recalled bonding with Ayushmann as a writer: "Ayushmann and I, we both used to discuss poetry a lot as he is also fond of writing and I'm a professional writer. We had great tuning. He is a brave actor since he gives a lot of importance to script and content, along with doing hero centric roles, which I really like. Ayushmann Khurrana on Playing a Gay Character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Many Industry People Asked Me to Re-Think’.

" Ayushmann is a team player, Manurishi said: "He understands cinema and script is all about the team", he said. On Neena Gupta, who also features in the cast, he added: "Neena Gupta, she is quite strict, but I was very much impressed by her journey. Gradually, we became good friends. She is very lively on the set. I really admire her journey." Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opens on February 21.