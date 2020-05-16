Ayushmann Khurrana Roped In for an Awareness Initiative About Senior Citizens in Medical Need

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is raising awareness about senior citizens in medical need amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He says he is honoured to be a part of this cause. Ayushmann has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, to bring awareness to this initiative.

"In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown," Ayushmann said.

He urged everyone to help those in need. "It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause," he said.