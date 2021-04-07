Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in his new Instagram post on Wednesday, in a black T-shirt and a printed black-and-white muffler. The actor describes his mood in the frame as "being myself". "There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself," Ayushmann wrote as caption. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting for His Forthcoming Anubhuti Kashyap’s Directorial (View Pics).

The actor recently started the reading of Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film is a campus comedy and will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. He recently wrapped up the Northeast schedule of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming thriller "Anek". Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Filming of Anubhav Sinha Film.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

His upcoming release is "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui". The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

