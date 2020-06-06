Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Step Into the Shoes of ‘Joker’; Time for Some Grey Shades in His Everyday Characters? (View Tweet)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry right now. The young lad who made his movie debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 won hearts with his stellar performance. Later in his career, he acted in many films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 as the male lead and proved he is a real gem. One of the most interesting thing to learn from Ayushmann is that he gets into the skin of the character quite well. However, looks like even after acting in these many convincing movies, Khurrana still is not satisfied. Why you may ask? Read on. Ramayan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Quashes Rumours of Her Mother Playing the Role of Trijata in DD National’s Mythological Show (Read Tweet).

It so happened that the actor took to the micro-blogging site and wished to play a grey shade on the silverscreen. He shared a fan art which saw his as the Joker from the Hollywood movie of the same name. Ayushmann in his tweet thanked the fan for reading his mind as he really wants to go shady on the celluloid. "Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - I have always thought of playing a negative character like him. Thank you #SwapnilPaawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!" he captioned the post. Ayushmann Khurrana Schools on the Subtle Way to Take Your Style From Day to Night Effortlessly!

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Joker Tweet Below:

"Do I look like a guy with a plan? ... I’m an agent of chaos!" says Joker. Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - I have always thought of playing a negative character like him. Thank you #SwapnilPawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork! pic.twitter.com/OrF8DJMbQ5 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 6, 2020

FYI, Joker (2019) is a superhit film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the lead. Also, as soon as Ayushmann shared the fan art, his admirers agreed to his thought. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be soon seen alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. The movie will be out on a digital platform due to lockdown. Stay tuned!