Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh's Actioner Gives Major Dejavu Feels of War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom!

Stills from Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 trailer is here! The film stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Well, should we call it a trailer or just a compilation of all the action scenes in the film? Within just a few seconds of the trailer, you will be confused whether you are watching a Baaghi installment or the War or Phantom installment. Or wait? Is it related to Tiger Zinda Hai? It would not be surprising if we found Shraddha screeching, "ae villain" at any moment, for the crossover sake! Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Finally Share Screen Space With Father Jackie Shroff in the Upcoming Action Drama.

In the third installment of the action franchise, we see two brothers, Tiger and Riteish who are inseparable. While one is shy, the other one loves to fight for him. Riteish always has Tiger's back whenever someone plans to beat him up; all he has to do is scream his name. Then there is Ankita Lokhande's blink-n-miss appearance and Shraddha Kapoor who talks in abusive language. Through the scenes, we come to know that Tiger is against the people of Syria who are against his brother and he vows to destroy them single-handedly.

Baaghi 3 Trailer:

The trailer's highlights are Shroff's abs, Riteish Deshmukh's screams, guns and blasts! Also, those who have watched Marathi film, Lai Bhaari 2, they will find a stark similarity between Riteish calling-for-brother's-help scene. Baaghi and Baaghi 2 had their independent stories and fresh outline irrespective of the massy action scenes. However, this one looks like a compilation of several action films and we are not sure about final outcome now.