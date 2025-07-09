Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming actioner Baaghi 4. The War actor announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film and gave a glimpse of his impressive physical transformation, proudly showing off his sculpted abs. ‘Bepanaah’ Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Song With Captivating Instagram Teaser.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shroff shared a couple of photos where he is seen holding the clapboard. In the images, the actor also flaunted his chiseled and ripped abs, showcasing the dramatic transformation he has undergone for the film. In the caption of his post, Tiger revealed that he had never bled as much for any film as he did for Baaghi 4. He wrote, “And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon.” Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed franchise Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa.

Tiger Shroff Wraps ‘Baaghi 4’ in Style – See Post

Last year in November, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his Baaghi franchise, which will be directed by A Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025. “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” he captioned the post. The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with its first installment, an action-packed thriller directed by Sabbir Khan. The film was a partial adaptation of the 2004 Telugu hit Varsham. The original starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu. The second chapter, Baaghi 2, hit theatres in 2018 under the direction of Ahmed Khan. ‘Baaghi 4’: Birthday Boy Tiger Shroff Exudes Intensity in Rugged Look On Action Thriller’s New Poster!.

A remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, this instalment featured Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma. The third film in the series, also helmed by Ahmed Khan, was released in 2020. It featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

