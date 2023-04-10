Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi Chakraborty is making his big screen movie debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy. Newcomer Amrin is cast as the female lead opposite him. Bad Boy is making headlines for its mesmerising songs as well as a stellar starcast. The makers have started the full-fledged promotions of the film film and to take the excitement of the fans a notch higher, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin performed a live Flash Mob at the famous Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Bad Boy: Namashi Chakraborty Reveals Why He Was Destined to Make His Bollywood Debut With This Romcom!

They performed on their most loved song, "Janabe Ali". The crowd hooted, clapped and whistled watching Namashi and Amrin groove on Janabe Ali. After that the duo enjoyed the famous Pav Bhaji and clicked pictures with their fans.

View Pics:

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin in Juhu Beach for Their Flash Mob (Photo Credit: File Image)

Gorging on Pav Bhaji

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin in Juhu Beach for Their Flash Mob (Photo Credit: File Image)

Watch the "Janabe Ali" Song From Bad Boy:

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28, 2023.

