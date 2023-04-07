Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali's son, Namashi Chakraborty, is all set to make his acting debut with Bad Boy. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie stars Amril Qureshi as the female lead. Now, ahead of the flick's release in theatres, Namashi talked about how it feels to make his Bollywood debut. In a candid conversation, Mithun's son revealed why he was destined to debut with Bad Boy. Bad Boy Song Aalam Na Poocho: Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi Dial Up Dreamy Romance in Visually Stunning Track (Watch Video).

"As a newcomer, I don’t have the privilege of choice and that’s perfectly natural. I was rather blessed and destined to get Bad Boy as my debut film. It’s the title role as well as the film’s protagonist who’s full of life and raises to every obstacle that comes his way. I am grateful to my producer Sajid Bhai (Sajid Qureshi) and my director Raj Ji (Rajkumar Santoshi) for believing in me so much," he said. Bad Boy Debutant Namashi Chakraborty Is Honoured on Being Compared to Father Mithun Chakraborty.

Watch "Janabe Ali" Song From Bad Boy:

Bad Boy is a romantic comedy that revolves around a love story of a middle-class boy who falls in love with a highly educated girl whose family has extremely strict traditional values. In the film, debutant Amrin will be headlining the role of Namashi’s love interest. The film also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).