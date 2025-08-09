Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has ventured into the beverage business by launching her own premium water brand Backbay, co-founded with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. After two years of development, the brand’s first product, natural mineral water, is packaged in an eco-friendly “Gable Top Paper” pack, priced at INR 150 for 500 ml and INR 200 for 750 ml. ‘These 10 Years Have Taught Me Resilience, Passion and Power of Believing in Oneself’: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Essaying Myriad of Colourful Characters in Her Cinematic Journey.

Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Backbay’: Himachal Plant, Women-Led, 45,000 Units Daily

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bhumi shared her pride in their Himachal-based manufacturing unit, which employs a female-led workforce. “We have a capacity of 45,000 boxes a day,” she revealed. The brand uses a unique bio cap, making it the only Indian company to offer this packaging innovation. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: She Loves Her Denims and We are All Hearts for It (View Pics)

Premium Himalayan Water Priced for Accessibility

Bhumi explained the pricing strategy, “Our prices sit between expensive plastic bottles priced up to INR 90 and costly glass bottles going up to INR 600. We want this premium water to be accessible.” She added, “Indian customers already spend on energy drinks. Here, we offer something as basic and essential as water, but of excellent quality.” The water, sourced from the Himalayas, is rich in natural minerals and electrolytes. “Our water is packed at source, untouched by human hands,” Bhumi said, expressing her vision to reach INR 100 crore in revenue within four years and to be a household name in 15 years.

‘Backbay’ Plans Sparkling Water Line

Backbay is more than just water; Samiksha revealed that they are developing sparkling water in flavours like lychee, peach, and lime. Bhumi’s target audience includes health-conscious consumers, with plans to expand into schools, corporate canteens, airports and hotels. Bhumi Pednekar Turns 36, Receives a Shout-out from Sister Samiksha.

Bhumi Pednekar Self-Funds ‘Backbay’

Bhumi also opened up about funding the company independently, “I started investing from my first salary at 17. My investments have allowed me to back Backbay fully.” The actress expressed concern about plastic pollution, saying, “When I see children drinking from plastic bottles, I want to stop them because these bottles contain toxic chemicals. Our brand offers a cleaner choice.”

