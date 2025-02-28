‘These 10 Years Have Taught Me Resilience, Passion and Power of Believing in Oneself’: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Essaying Myriad of Colourful Characters in Her Cinematic Journey

From her memorable debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her recent roles, Bhumi Pednekar has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation.

Bollywood IANS| Feb 28, 2025 12:02 AM IST
A+
A-
‘These 10 Years Have Taught Me Resilience, Passion and Power of Believing in Oneself’: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Essaying Myriad of Colourful Characters in Her Cinematic Journey
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: X/@bhumipednekar)

Mumbai, February 27: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actor. Following her milestone, the actress spoke about portraying an array of characters in her journey, and how it has shaped her career. From her memorable debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her recent roles, Bhumi has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhumi shared, "My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I've come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself”. Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'Sawan Ka Akhiri Somvar' Meal, Discovers Scientific Temper of Indian Culture (View Photo).

She further mentioned, “I’ve had the privilege of playing some truly diverse characters, an overweight bride in my debut, a queer character in ‘Badhaai Do’, a journalist fighting for justice in ‘Bhakshak’, an octogenarian who defied age norms in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a woman confronting colour biases in ‘Bala’, and someone embracing her agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’”.

The actress has essayed a variety of roles across different genres, and her career has been defined by her ability to embrace powerful, socially relevant narratives while delivering exceptional performances. Her fearless approach to portraying complex and unconventional characters has resonated deeply with audiences, making her one of Bollywood's most respected actresses. Bhumi Pednekar Serves Glam as She Joins ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Viral TikTok Trend (Watch Video).

As Bhumi celebrates this important achievement, she reflects on the lessons learned and the opportunities that continue to shape her career. The actress is said to have multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, as she remains committed to taking on roles that challenge the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on contemporary issues.

Recently, Bhumi held a special cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai to mark 10 years of her journey. The event was attended by the media and her fans, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. The actress was dressed in black pants and a stylish long-sleeve shirt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Film Journey Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar Mere Husband Ki Biwi
You might also like
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment Register Another Disaster in Theatres
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment Register Another Disaster in Theatres
://www.latestly.com/entertainment/bollywood/" name="Bollywood" class="cat_name_alink cat_name" title="Bollywood">Bollywood IANS| Feb 28, 2025 12:02 AM IST
A+
A-
‘These 10 Years Have Taught Me Resilience, Passion and Power of Believing in Oneself’: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Essaying Myriad of Colourful Characters in Her Cinematic Journey
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: X/@bhumipednekar)

Mumbai, February 27: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actor. Following her milestone, the actress spoke about portraying an array of characters in her journey, and how it has shaped her career. From her memorable debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her recent roles, Bhumi has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhumi shared, "My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I've come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself”. Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'Sawan Ka Akhiri Somvar' Meal, Discovers Scientific Temper of Indian Culture (View Photo).

She further mentioned, “I’ve had the privilege of playing some truly diverse characters, an overweight bride in my debut, a queer character in ‘Badhaai Do’, a journalist fighting for justice in ‘Bhakshak’, an octogenarian who defied age norms in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a woman confronting colour biases in ‘Bala’, and someone embracing her agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’”.

The actress has essayed a variety of roles across different genres, and her career has been defined by her ability to embrace powerful, socially relevant narratives while delivering exceptional performances. Her fearless approach to portraying complex and unconventional characters has resonated deeply with audiences, making her one of Bollywood's most respected actresses. Bhumi Pednekar Serves Glam as She Joins ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Viral TikTok Trend (Watch Video).

As Bhumi celebrates this important achievement, she reflects on the lessons learned and the opportunities that continue to shape her career. The actress is said to have multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, as she remains committed to taking on roles that challenge the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on contemporary issues.

Recently, Bhumi held a special cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai to mark 10 years of her journey. The event was attended by the media and her fans, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. The actress was dressed in black pants and a stylish long-sleeve shirt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Film Journey Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar Mere Husband Ki Biwi
You might also like
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment Register Another Disaster in Theatres
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment Register Another Disaster in Theatres
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor’s Performance in This ‘Chaotic’ Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor’s Performance in This ‘Chaotic’ Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Actor Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Entire Journey From Shooting to Promotions and Everything In Between W </div> <div class=
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor’s Performance in This ‘Chaotic’ Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor’s Performance in This ‘Chaotic’ Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh
‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Actor Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Entire Journey From Shooting to Promotions and Everything In Between Was an Escapade’
Bollywood

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Actor Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Entire Journey From Shooting to Promotions and Everything In Between Was an Escapade’

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel