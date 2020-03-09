Badhaai Ho 2 Gets Titled as Badhaai Do; Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the Lead

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Back in August 2019, there were reports of the National Award-winning film, Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, to get a sequel. Badhaai Ho was a sleeper hit, and now here is a confirmation about its sequel, which was tentatively titled as Badhaai Ho 2. As per a report in Mirror, Badhaai Ho 2 is now titled as Badhaai Do and it will feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. National Award Winner Badhaai Ho to Get a Sequel Soon? Here's What We Know!

The report states that not only the characters this time will be different, but the plot of this second installment would also be different. Rajkummar Rao would be seen playing the role of a police officer in a mahila thana, whereas Bhumi Pednekar would be portraying the role of a PT teacher. Like in Badhaai Ho, even this time we’ll get to see lot of goof ups happening in this upcoming family drama that will be a laugh riot.

Talking about Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar shared how excited she is to be a part of this sequel. For the unversed, this is the first time that Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao would be sharing screen space. Bhumi was quoted as saying, “Badhaai Ho is one of my most favourite films in recent times and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do the film. My character again is strong, independent and author backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life.” National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho Bags Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri.

Bhumi Pednekar further stated, “This time too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner. The film has its heart rooted in family values. With each character I have portrayed I have tried to push the envelope and I look forward to doing that with this role too. I am excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. He is an artiste I have always wanted to creatively collaborate with.” Badhaai Do is all set to go on floors in June this year and is expected to hit the big screens in 2021. The film will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who made his directorial debut with the film Hunterrr that released in 2015.