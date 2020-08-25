Autobiographies of the celebs are always welcomed by the fans. What cannot fit into a three-hour long story on a celluloid, can fit into the the bunch of pages of a book. Now, the latest one to join the bandwagon of autobiographies is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan! Yes, the Nawab of Pataudi is all set to pen down his life chronicles that will help the readers delve deep into how his starry life actually is. The book published by Harper Collins India will be reportedly out in 2021. Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hot Shirtless Picture Highlighting His Ripped Body Will Set Your Mood On The Right Track!.

His book will cover the aspects from his personal as well as professional life. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh informed on Twitter, "NEWS... #SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography... The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films... #HarperCollinsIndia will publish the autobiography... Will be out in 2021."

On the other hand, fans are also excited about global icon, Priyanka Chopra's autobiography. Desi Girl recently announced the arrival of 'Unfinished-A Memoir' that will be about her life journey. It is always fun to dig deep into the starry lives through their own lenses, with things probably that aren't out in public and media glare. Are you excited about Saif's book?

