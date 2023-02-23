Bhagyashree is one actress who reached great heights with her first film, Maine Pyar Kiya. The latter is one of all time highest-grossing movies in Hindi in India. The fame was instant but the actress decided to leave the limelight for married life. Now she can be seen back in front of the screen and it gives us hope that there will always be a second chance. But there have been reports that Bhagyashree was part of other movies as well. One of the announced ones was titled Souten Ki Souten, which is now shelved. As corny as it sounds, the film had Akshaye Khanna opposite her. But she wasn't the only opposite of him! Bhagyashree Gets Teary-Eyed As She Recalls Family's Objection to Her Wedding With Himalaya Dasani (Watch Video).

As per Cinemarare's tweet, Manisha Koirala and Mamta Kulkarni were supposed part of Souten Ki Souten as well. Now that's one crowded bunch! No point for guessing what this movie was supposed to be. This was Bhagyashree's comeback to movies after marriage and two kids. Bhagyashree, Salman Khan Recreate 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Moments on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

#Trivia: Saawan Kumar Tak announced #SoutenKiSouten in 1996 with #AkshayeKhanna and @bhagyashree123. Manisha Koirala and Mamta Kulkarni were reportedly part of the film as well. It eventually got sheleved. (Via Zed Ech / Vintage Film & Magazines group on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/1Mu5BMzZVL — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) February 21, 2023

Talking about her comeback, Bhagyashree told Rediff, "I never gave up on films. When I got pregnant, I took a break to have my child and take care of it. Now I am back, that is all." She also rubbished reports that she had insisted to pair up only with her husband in the same interview.

