Bhoot Police is the upcoming horror-comedy helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. And the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, have joined hands to play the role of ghosthunters in this movie. This is for the first time that these two brilliant actors would be sharing screen space and we’re pretty excited to see them together. It was earlier stated that the shooting of Bhoot Police will commence from August end, however, the makers have now shared that it will start only by the end of this year. Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tantrik Is Now Titled Bhoot Police.

Bhoot Police, the upcoming horror-comedy in 3D, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Talking about Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan teaming up for this project, Pavan Kirpalani revealed to Mirror, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.”

Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor In Bhoot Police

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/AQOVgmJ2se — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2020

A source close to the development further shared, “Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghosthunters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, will roll by the year-end.” Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in Pavan Kirpalani’s Horror-Comedy.

Pavan Kirpalani is known for directing the films Ragini MMS and Phobia, and this would be the first time that the director would be trying hands at horror-comedy genre. Stay tuned for further updates!

