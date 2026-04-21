Bhooth Bangla has emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026, creating immense buzz right from the time of its announcement. With its engaging trailer, hit songs, and captivating posters, the film built strong anticipation leading up to its global theatrical release. And the film recently opened in theatres to a resounding response.

The film has shown remarkable momentum over its first four days at the box office. Following a historic weekend, the film continued to display a solid hold on its first Monday, with packed theatres and strong word of mouth driving footfalls even on a weekday. Notably, it maintained 55% of its first day collections on Monday, an exceptional benchmark for any film in the recent past. This impressive run has pushed its India Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) to ₹87.05 crore within just four days. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Clocks INR 77.45 Crore India Gross Box Office Collection in 3 Days; Unprecedented Love for Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar Film.

Driven by solid pre-release hype and overwhelmingly positive word of mouth, Bhooth Bangla has not only met expectations but clearly surpassed them. The numbers reflect the extraordinary anticipation and audience pull the film has generated, with nationwide love pouring in for its theatrical run, reaffirming the sustained excitement and strong connection with audiences across India. The film has also managed to outperform several of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases, marking a notable achievement in his filmography. 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Bring Back Glory for Akshay Kumar With INR 21.60 Crore Opening in India.

This encouraging start signals that the film is striking a chord with audiences and building strong momentum at the box office. With such a commanding first Monday, Bhooth Bangla is well placed to continue its successful run in the days ahead, with expectations of even bigger numbers as a family entertainer with broad appeal.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Dominates Box Office, Crosses INR 87 Crore in 4 Days

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About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is now released in theaters.