Bhumi Pednekar has been a stunner from the first time she was seen on the big screen. She has been a part of very good films and has carved her way to becoming a household actor. Her acting is fresh and the kind of films she chooses to work on also have a fresh take on different genres. Bhumi not only is about beauty on the screen but often makes sure she plays strong roles on the screen and help put out a fresh perspective about things. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, she did all kinds of films and wowed everyone with her performance. Saand Ki Aankh is her crowning glory where she looked as confident as a young Chandro Tomar as she did as her older version. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why The Young Actress Is A Game Changer.

But apart from being a stellar actor, Bhumi has been winning hearts with her social work initiatives. The actress has been a great help during the Covid crisis and even in the past, she has been a part of many charities and social causes. Be it supporting and speaking up for women or be it saving the environment, Bhumi has always chosen topics that affect the world and has worked meticulously to better the situation with her contribution.

Today the beautiful actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday and to celebrate her special day, we decided to take a look at some of the social work that she has been a part of.

Climate Warrior

Climate Warrior is a great initiative where Bhumi talks to people who are contributing to helping keep the environment safe. We think it is a great thing that she is using her reach amongst the audience to populate such heroes.

Dharti Ka Dil

This was yet another great initiative that Bhumi was a part of. Under this initiative, the actress partnered with Bhamala Foundation to "Reimagine Recreate Restore our bond with Mother Earth." She joined many other celebrities to educate people about saving the environment.

Sanitary Hygiene

Bhumi collaborated with Whisper to talk about menstruation hygiene. This topic has been a taboo topic but the actress has always made an effort to normalise talking about periods. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Saand Ki Aankh, the Actress is the Queen of Transformations in Bollywood.

Mission Zindagi

The covid-19 pandemic changed a lot of things for us. Bhumi Pednekar was amongst the few actors who went beyond limits to help the needy during these tough times. She joined hands with Art Of Living for Mission Zindagi. The social activity aimed to provide updated information on all essential resources in our fight against the COVID virus.

Say No To Plastic

Bhumi has been all about saving the environment and an important part of this initiative is these beach drives. The actress is often seen at Mumbai beaches and cleaning the trash out. She has often talked about how the plastic produced in the country has reached toxic levels and how it affects our ecosystem.

Bhumi is just a few years old in the industry but the range she has shown as an actress is simply impressive. She proved to everyone that at the end of the day making smart choices is as important as good performance and apart from that as well. Wishing her a very happy birthday.

