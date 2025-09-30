Actress Bipasha Basu shared a protective and heartwarming moment with her daughter Devi during a visit to a Durga Puja pandal. As the little one appeared frightened by the crowd and flashing cameras, Bipasha gently told the photographers to take it easy. At the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, Bipasha was seen posing for photographers alongside her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, while lovingly holding their daughter, Devi, in her arms. ‘Girl Dad’: Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video of Husband Karan Singh Grover ‘Mr. Macho’ Twinning and Dancing With Daughter Devi (Watch)

Bipasha Basu Protects Daughter Devi at Durga Puja Pandal

While striking a pose, she told the shutterbugs, “Dhere aram se, dar rahi hai vo, dhere thank you,” ensuring her little one felt safe amidst the crowd. The Omkara actress also took a moment to meet veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, respectfully bowing to touch his feet, while Rakesh warmly greeted Devi. Karan Singh Grover shared a warm hug with Roshan, and the couple were also spotted engaging in a friendly conversation with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Offer Prayers

Bipasha and Karan were also seen offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Maa Durga. At one point, Bipasha with Devi in her arms, was seen showing her how to bow and seek blessings. For her festive look, Bipasha dazzled in a stunning orange saree paired with long earrings, a sleek bun, and bold red lipstick. Karan complemented her look in a traditional kurta-pajama, rounding off the family’s elegant appearance at the celebrations. Also present at the celebrations were Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol with son Yug, Ayan Mukerji, and Rakesh Roshan. Bipasha Basu’s Baby Girl Devi Sculpts Ganpati Idol With Her Tiny Hands Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Daughter Underwent Heart Surgery

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in April 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Devi, in November 2022. At birth, Devi was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a heart condition characterised by two holes in the heart. Remarkably, she underwent open-heart surgery at just three months old.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).