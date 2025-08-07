Actress Bipasha Basu looked every-inch impressed as her husband Karan Singh Grover channeled his inner Elvis Presley as he sang the iconic number Can't Help Falling in Love by the legendary musician. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and images from her parents' anniversary celebrations. In one video, Karan donned an all-white outfit and sang the 1961 romantic number. ‘Girl Dad’: Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video of Husband Karan Singh Grover ‘Mr. Macho’ Twinning and Dancing With Daughter Devi (Watch)

An impressed actress hugged her husband while he sang the track and captioned the clip: “Celebrating ma and papa.” She then shared another video of her parents from the celebrations and wrote: “Love that gave us the best life. Thank you, Ma and Papa.” It was in 2015, when Bipasha and Karan met and fell in love on the sets of their film Alone. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. In August 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover. ‘Toxic People Point Fingers’: Bipasha Basu Shares Cryptic Post After Mika Singh’s Accusations of Unprofessional Behaviour on ‘Dangerous’ Set (See Pic)

Bipasha Basu’s Journey: From Thrillers to Horror Queen of Bollywood

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She gained wider attention with the erotic thriller Jism in 2003 and went on to star in films like No Entry, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the 2010s, she made a mark in the horror genre with films such as Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D, and Alone.

Bipasha Basu’s Digital Comeback

After taking a break from acting, Bipasha returned to the screen in 2020 with the web series Dangerous, a crime thriller co-starring Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora. Meanwhile, Karan, who gained popularity with his portrayal of Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye, is also known for his work in Qubool Hai. The actor then appeared in Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3. ‘We Need Our Separate Rooms’: Mika Singh Calls Out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for ‘Unnecessary Drama’ and Delays on ‘Dangerous’ Set.

Karan Singh Grover’s TV Return and Digital Debut

Karan made a comeback to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, portraying the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. That same year, he made his digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services. In 2020, he featured in the action-thriller web series Dangerous, and in 2021, he appeared in Qubool Hai 2.0, the reboot of the original series. Most recently, he starred in the film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

