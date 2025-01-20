Shreya Ghoshal attended the British rock band Coldplay’s concert held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The singer shared her overwhelming experience on Instagram. Posting several pictures and videos from the event, she described it as a magical and emotional evening. “Just pure love for @coldplay,” she wrote, expressing her admiration for Chris Martin and his band. Shreya revealed that the performance of “Fix You” brought her to tears, while her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, thoroughly enjoyed the show. She thanked Coldplay for creating an unforgettable experience, allowing her and her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, to relive cherished memories from their younger days. ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Shoutout to SRK During Day 2 of Their Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Shreya Ghoshal at Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025

View this post on Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal Expresses Her ‘Pure Love for Coldplay’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal)

