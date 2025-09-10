Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently took a trip down memory lane, as her movie Brahmastra completed 3 years on the 9th of September. Alia Bhatt SLAMS ‘Privacy Invasion’ After Videos of Her and Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Under-Construction Mumbai Bungalow Circulate Online (View Post).

On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram Stories to reshare several fan artworks from the film Brahmāstra, highlighting romantic moments between her and Ranbir's characters. She added a heart emoji along with the hashtag #3YearsOfBrahmastra.

Titled as Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the movie turned out to be one of the highest talking points of the year 2022. The movie went on to become extremely special for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a personal level too. It was during the filming of this movie when Alia and Ranbir fell head over heels in love with each other.

Rumours of the two getting closer while the making of the movie spread like wildfire, but neither Ranbir nor Alia confirmed their relationship while the making of Brahmastra. But soon after its release, the couple acknowledged that their bond blossomed behind the scenes. Alia and Ranbir soon tied the knot in April 2022, welcoming their baby girl, Raha, the same year. Talking about the movie, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Star Studios, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. Alia Bhatt Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Island Glam and Team Jam’ Photoshoot Video, Wows Fans With Stylish Looks (Watch Video).

Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It also has a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. For the uninitiated, the movie was a fantasy adventure and introduced audiences to the Astraverse – a grand cinematic universe inspired by Indian mythology. The movie narrated the journey of Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young man discovering his powers, and Alia Bhatt as Isha joining him in his journey. Brahmastra will also bring its franchise in the coming years. The movie was lauded for its VFX, scale and vision. Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji has already announced Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev.

