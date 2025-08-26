Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dream house is almost ready after years of waiting. The Krishna Raj bungalow has been under construction for quite some time, even before the couple tied the knot in 2022. Since then, both actors have been personally keeping an eye on the progress, making regular visits to the location to ensure everything turns out the way they imagined. However, during this time, several videos of the interiors of the couple's under-construction home have surfaced online, without their consent, which has clearly upset them.

Alia Bhatt Issues Statement After Video of Her Under-Construction Bandra House Surface Online

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (August 26), Alia Bhatt made a "humble but firm" request to kindly avoid sharing videos of their under-construction house. The actress began her note by writing, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your home is another persons home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple pubications without our knowledge or consent."

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Humble but Firm’ Request to Netizens

She continued, "This is a clear invasion of pricay and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - its a vioaltion. It should never be normalised." She concluded her note by requesting netizens to never forward or engage if they ever come across such videos. She also urged media portals that've shared those videos online to immediately take them down. Alia Bhatt Brutally Trolled Over NCB Anti-Drug Campaign Video, Netizens Call It ‘Ironic’ and Drag Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor Into Controversy (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Bhatt Slams Videos of Her New Home Being Circulated on Social Media

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, where she will share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand has Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana and Love And War.

