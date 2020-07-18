British magician Steven Frayne, popularly known as Dynamo for his magic show "Dynamo: Magician Impossible", is all set to release his new television series titled "Dynamo: Beyond Belief" on Saturday night. In conversation, the magician shares why he cannot wait to return to India and explore the country that always fascinates him. The magician visited India during the filming of one of the episodes of "Dynamo: Magician Impossible" and went to Varanasi. Shah Rukh Khan Gets Witty-Twitty on Gauri Khan’s Teasing Post Saying He’s ‘Two Much to Handle’ (View Tweet)

Recalling that trip, Dynamo told IANS: "Your country is so fascinating, next time when I come to India, I would like to go on an exploration to know more about its history and culture. I went to Varanasi and that was such an incredible backdrop. There was definitely magic in the air that I cannot put into words. That city is so vibrant, so beautiful. I definitely left India with a connection that I built with nowhere else in the world. I wanted to be back in India. I have a lot of magic to show." Vishal Mishra Opens Up About Lending His Voice to Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Haq Hai Humara’ Song

"The last time I was here was for only 48 hours. You know, every time I am in India, something incredible happens. I end up spending most of my evenings with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). I am a little star-struck, I won't lie to you -- he is such a huge figure. Yet he was so chilled, it was quite a humbling experience to meet him. I did not expect so much, but I ended up showing magic to him. (It was an) incredible experience, really," he added.

In fact, back in 2018, after his India trip, Dynamo had tweeted on March 1: "Great trip to India and a real pleasure to meet the legendary @iamsrk -- hopefully, be back soon!" Has he watched any of Shah Rukh Khan's film? "I have watched a little bit of his films. Actually my father-in-law loves watching Bollywood films. So I watch with him and also recognise all the big actors by face," smiled Dynamo.

The new show "Dynamo: Beyond Belief" releasing on Saturday on History TV18 channel, and takes the viewers across the globe, to places like Tokyo, Chiba, Dubai, Moscow, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, London, and Los Angeles. In one of the episodes of the series, Dynamo performs a spine-tingling encounter with a Geisha in one of Tokyo's royal tea rooms. In another, he makes vodka shots turn to ice in the heart of Moscow's underworld.

Magician Dynamo Reminisces Meeting Shah Rukh Khan

British Magician Steve Frayne, known as Dynamo recalls on his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.. "Last time I was in India for only 48 hours. I end up spending most of my evening with SRK. I am a little star-struck, I won’t lie to you — he is such a huge figure." #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/LzfbMrL2fY — ℣αɱριя౯™ (@SRKxCombatant) July 18, 2020

The show reveals how the magician recovered from a life-threatening illness. "Yes, it took that much time for me to put everything in place. I went through hardship but, hey, I did not allow my illness to hold me back! My passion was driving me constantly and I am here in front of you!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).