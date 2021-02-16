Karan Johar in association with Cornerstone Agency launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent called DCA - Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Today he shared the first talent of the agency, Tripti Dimri. Karan calls her the spark that can light a fire in his post for the actress. We feel it's clever on Karan's part to have someone who has already become quite famous with her outings. She is the protagonist in Anushka Sharma's Netflix original Bulbbul and has managed to grab a lot of attention with her smooth and beautiful acting. With a face that has already been in the public eye as his talent, Johar seems to be taking some right decisions here. Actresses Keerthy Suresh, Tripti Dimri, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Feature in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 Achievers 2021 List!

Dimri had debuted with the extremely beautiful and well-acted Laila Majnu which released a few years back. She was breathtakingly gorgeous, lovable and has the talent to light up the screens.

In a previous post, Karan had revealed, "We are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work. The energy they bring on screen is electric and we can't wait to see these powerhouses in their element." The video he posted gave a glimpse of all of them but you can't really make out who they are. Guess we will know soon.

