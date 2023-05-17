The renowned Cannes Film Festival is no stranger to Urvashi Rautela, who made a breathtaking entrance on May 16 at the annual festival. The actress made a beautiful entrance at the festival's opening ceremony wearing a pink tulle gown created by Sima Couture, which completely stole the show. However, it was her statement neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators that caught the attention of many on social media. Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous in This White Gown as She Walks the Red Carpet with Smile (View Pics).

The actress shared a video from the prestigious film festival on Instagram, detailing every piece of clothing she was wearing. Fans were quick to drop their hilarious views regarding the neckpiece in the comment section which is sure to leave you laughing out loud.

Sima Couture painstakingly created the dress, which had stunning details and a mesmerising silhouette that enhanced Urvashi's beauty. She stood out among the sea of celebrities thanks to the dreamy, ethereal look the thick layers of tulle produced.

