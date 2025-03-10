2025’s biggest blockbuster, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, continues to dominate the box office. Released on February 14, the film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has shown consistent growth in collections. Despite a minor dip during the fourth weekend, coinciding with the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, Chhaava earned INR 28.43 crore in India. With this, the total nett collection in India now stands at a remarkable INR 524.83 crore. The movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

#Chhaava continues to set new benchmarks, delivering the second-highest *Weekend 4* total... 🔥 #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 30 cr 🔥 #Chhaava: ₹ 28.43 cr 🔥 #Stree2: ₹ 25.01 cr This milestone is particularly significant, as #Chhaava faced a major hurdle in the form of the #INDvsNZ… pic.twitter.com/pjPrH03ygS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2025

Watch 'Chhaava' Trailer:

