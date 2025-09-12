The inheritance dispute surrounding late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken a dramatic turn. After Karisma Kapoor’s children, Kiaan and Samaira, moved the Delhi High Court against their stepmother Priya Sachdev, demanding their rightful share, Priya claimed the kids were being given INR 1900 crore. Karisma’s lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, has now slammed this claim, calling it “rubbish.” New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Denied Access to INR 1900 Crore Claim

On Wednesday, Priya Sachdev’s lawyers stated that the children have not been excluded from the will and are being given INR 1,900 crore. However, Karisma’s legal team countered that the children have not received access to this amount, as Priya is controlling the estate.

Mahesh Jethmalani Slams Priya Sachdev’s Claim

Speaking to Republic TV, Mahesh Jethmalani said, “If the estate is INR 30,000 crore and they are only getting INR 1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, three children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining INR 28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.” New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Property Row: Priya Sachdev’s Claim That Karisma Kapoor and Her Children Received INR 1,900 Crore Is False, Reveal Sources.

Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Karisma Kapoor’s Plea - Watch

Karisma Kapoor Not Seeking Share, Fighting To Secure Children’s Inheritance

Mahesh Jethmalani further clarified that Karisma Kapoor herself is not seeking any share. “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered,” he added. Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Says It’s ‘Sad’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Were Cut Off From Will, Alleges Mother Was Forced To Sign Documents.

About Sunjay Kapur’s Inheritance Case

Apart from Karisma’s children, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya Sachdev. The Delhi High Court has ordered Priya to disclose all assets of her late husband. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for 9 October 2025.

