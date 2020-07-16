The big announcement from Netflix has been that they are all set to bring to you 17 originals with some of the biggest A list stars. Considering that the theatres have remained shut amid coronavirus outbreak, several films are now going for a digital release and an announcement on these Netflix releases was done on July 16 as Netflix dropped a teaser of all new releases. Actors are now taking to their social media to reveal more deets and share pictures and posters of their upcoming releases. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the same for her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl. #ComeOnNetflix: Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Drop Major Hints About their Upcoming Releases.

The actress on the photosharing app, released a few stills from the film including herself dressed in uniform as Gunjan Saxena, one with Pankaj Tripathi and another introducing Angad Bedi's character. Sharing the post, Janhvi also announced the release date of the film to be August 12. While several reports suggested that the film may drop on Independence Day (August 15), it is all set to premiere just a few days ahead of the big day. CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Premiere On Netflix.

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Post Here:

Sharing these stills from the film, Janhvi wrote, "Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me.unjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!" The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

