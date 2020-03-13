Coronavirus Effect: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan Cancel their US Tour and Concert Amidst the Pandemic

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Government is deciding to shut down film theatres and close schools and colleges till situation normalises in their state, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan have decided to take certain steps as their own preventive measures. The War actor was supposed to interact with his international fans during the nine-day tour in the US starting from April 10. However, amid the coronavirus attack around the globe, the actor and his concert organisers have decided to postpone the event to a new date which will be announced later. F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

After Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan too decided to walk in on the same steps. The Dabangg actor was to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Seattle from April 3 to 12. However, his tour managed by Sohail Khan's company now stands postponed. These events are only the latest ones to get cancelled amid the global pandemic and previously many rappers and singers in the west had scrapped down the events as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus. A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited.

"Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now," said a source in its interaction with Mumbai Mirror. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was postponed indefinitely, and this makes us wonder if more Bollywood movies will decide to follow the suit.