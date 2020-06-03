Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar Urges Mumbaikars to Stay Safe and Follow the Precautionary Measures As Shared By BMC (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had shared precautionary measures that everyone in Mumbai needs to take and be safe from Cyclone Nisarga. Several actors have come forward and urged Mumbaikars to stay safe. Akshay Kumar also shared a video in which he has highlighted about the precautionary measures as shared by BMC and requested Mumbaikars to stay safe. Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

While sharing the video across social media platforms, Akshay Kumar wrote, “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.” In the video, Akshay requests everyone to stay at home and not to venture outside. He has also warned against standing under a tree or any weak buildings or construction sites. He has also highlighted the importance of switching off the electricity and also close the valve of gas cylinder and much more.” Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Urges All Mumbaikars Including Her Family to Be Safe From the Natural Calamity (View Tweets).

Video Of Akshay Kumar On Cyclone Nisarga

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

Akshay Kumar has asked everyone to stay strong and stay safe in this crucial hour. He concluded saying, “It's just a cyclone. If we act sensibly, this too shall pass.” Even global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a tweet on Cyclone Nisarga that read, “#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating.”