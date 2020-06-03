Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Urges All Mumbaikars Including Her Family to Be Safe From the Natural Calamity (View Tweets)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

These are indeed trying times, as while the country is fighting with the deadly coronavirus, another threat is on its way to India and it's called Cyclone Nisarga. This natural calamity is reportedly said to make landfall on the Mumbai coast on Wednesday (June 3). And with an aim to guide her fellow Mumbaikars in the right way, global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted a list of Dos and Dont's for the citizens to follow amid the cyclone. The actress via her post has urged her home city people to stay safe. In her tweet, she also mentioned about mom Madhu and brother Siddharth Chopra's who live in Mumbai. Wajid Khan Dies at 42, Priyanka Chopra Condoles Music Composer's Demise (View Tweet).

Priyanka expressed how after ages such a devastating cyclone is approaching Mumbai and have urged everyone to stay cautious. "#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating," she wrote in her post's caption. In another tweet, the actress talked about how this year feels relentless and when the cyclone hit all should find a cover. See below: Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Below:

This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/S2xZ5h0g8z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Not just Priyanka Chopra many other Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more have urged everyone to take precautions against the Cyclone Nisarga. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Stay safe guys and follow the guidelines issued by the government.