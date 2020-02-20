Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: The Famous Photographer Gets Called Out by an International Artist for Plagiarizing her Concept

Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020 faces plagiarizing charges (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is surely a sad piece of news for Dabboo Ratnani. The famous photographer who's known for his annual calendar launches and the way he gets all the big stars of Bollywood to come under one roof for him is now being called out for allegedly plagiarizing an idea. An international artist, Marie Barsch has slammed the photographer for stealing her idea and for showing lack of any creativity. Turns out that the idea behind Kiara Advani's super hot picture from his 2020 calendar was in fact plagiarized from one of the artist's earlier shoots. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!

While the picture where Kiana Advani is seen holding a leaf to cover her assets was tagged as sensuous by few and trolled by others, Marie has a different reason for bashing it all together. The artist took to her social media account to share a meme that trolls Dabboo Ratnani and his newest click. The international artist shared the meme on her Insta story with a caption that read "I just leave that here". Clearly, she was disappointed to see him copy her artwork. Dabboo Ratnani’s Hottest Calendar Girls: From Disha Patani to Sunny Leone, Sexy Pics From the Ace Photographer’s Previous Shoots!

International Artist Marie Barsch Accusing Dabboo Ratnani of Plagiarism

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides Kiara, Ratnani's calendar for 2020 included some other popular Bollywood folks like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few. We wonder if the Kabir Singh actress decides to react to this or will she prefer staying mum like always.