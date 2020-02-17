Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 21st Edition: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Other Bollywood Celebs' Looks Revealed At The Launch (View Pics)

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It is that time of the year, when the fans get to see the ultra glamorous pictures of Bollywood celebs. Yes, photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar with lots of stars gracing the pages of it. Every year, there is this curiosity around how he makes a B-town star look on his date book, and how does he make them stand out in the way he has never done before. Well, in the new set bunch of pictures from the launch of the 21st Edition of the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, we see glimpses. Rekha AVOIDS Posing In-front of Amitabh Bachchan's Photo at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 Launch Event (Watch Hilarious Video).

As you can see, one of the first guests to pose with Ratnani and his family is veteran actress, Rekha. The timeless beauty was seen in a beige-golden saree along with the family. On the wall, we see the calendar looks of the actors and actresses who graced this calendar this year. The photographer has been teasing the fans with various looks of behind-the-scenes videos. However, here we get to see the final outcome of the shoot, hung on the wall!

We can see stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan etc in the pictures. Take a look.

It will be fun to see the full fledged pictures of the actors finally after the launch. Every year, the photographer has managed to get out the fashionable and experimental streak out of the celebs through his work. This year, let us see who nailed the 'best look' from the calendar!