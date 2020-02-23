Dabboo Ratnani Says 'Plagiarised My Own Self', Reveals Tabu's Picture to Be the Inspiration for Kiara Advani's Topless Photoshoot from 2020 Calendar

Tabu, Kiara Advani's Dabboo Ratnani Clicks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar featuring major Bollywood stars is a highlight every year. The 2020 calendar too featured some of the hottest snaps with celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma among others. Although, a particular one that went viral, not for all the right ones was the one featuring Kiara Advani. The actress' topless picture not only became a butt of jokes online as it sparked several memes but also was claimed to be plagiarised. An international artist, Marie Barsch recently slammed the photographer for stealing her idea and for showing lack of any creativity whilst sharing her original photo. Now, the photographer has revealed what truly inspired him for this photoshoot. Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani's Topless Picture from his New Shoot is a Plagiarized Concept, Accuses an International Photographer.

Dabboo Ratnani took to Instagram and as a response to plagiarism claims, shared a photo of Tabu he clicked back in 2001. In the picture, Tabu is posing in a similar manner to that of Kiara except that she's merely exposing her bare shoulders. Sharing the picture, the ace photographer wrote, "There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept ! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF."Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!

Check Out Dabboo Ratnani's Post Here:

Check Out Marie Barsch's Post Here:

Plagiarism post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Marie Barsch had not revealed when the photo she shared to be an original one was taken, she merely shared a meme comparing her picture and Kiara's still saying "I just leave that here."With Dabboo now claiming that he has plagiarised his own click, we wonder what netizens have to say!