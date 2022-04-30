Dadasaheb Phalke is credited with CINEMA in India. He is considered the father of motion pictures in our country. We often wonder what would have happened had he not shown courage to do something different from what people expect him to do. Life would have been so empty for us. Guess we would have found some other means of entertainment but would it be as exciting as movies. Who would the trolls blame for everything if there weren't movie stars? Point to be noted! Dadasaheb Phalke has blessed us with a gift that's unmatched. What's brilliant about this man is he understood the art all on his own and created masterpieces. Rajinikanth Is Elated About His Dadasaheb Phalke Win, Releases Official Statement!.

The masterful sense of creating cinema didn't just get restricted to making movies for Dadasaheb Phalke. He believed in enthralling and regaling the audience. During the screening of his second feature film Mohini Bhasmasur, he screened his Marathi short comedy Pithache Panje as side attraction. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Bags Film Of The Year Accolade!.

In 1913 Kamlabai Kamat And Her Mother Durgabai Were The First Female Actress of Bollywood .They Acted In Movie Mohini Bhasmasur #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/z3GKkNoJQH — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) March 8, 2022

Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema has been immense and unparalleled.

