The Dahaad trailer launch was graced by a special guest - retired IPS officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwarkar. Her presence was thematic to Sonakshi's cop avatar in the series and how she cracks cases with her reasoning and sharp mind. Meeran is from Maharashtra cadre who served from 1981 to 2017. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha’s Eight-Episode Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From This Date!.

She lauded the writing of the series saying Sonakshi's character is quite sharp. She said: "Anjali Bhati is an intuitive thinker and can put two and two together which, I'm sorry to say the male officers in the series couldn't." She also lavished praise in Vijay Varma saying that his character of a serial murderer was "very creepy." Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah’s Gruesome yet Thrilling Series Will You Give You the Chills! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer Of Dahaad:

Talking about the ratio of female to male officers in the police force, she said: "Currently, we have 11 per cent women in our forces, I hope to see the numbers rise to 40 per cent. Our administrative services have seen a huge change as earlier female officers were only assigned cases related to crime against women but now it has changed, women are leading from the front in a lot of high profile cases." Dahaad streams on Prime Video from May 12.

