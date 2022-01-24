Singer and music producer Daler Mehndi who is popular for his Punjabi hits will now be adding one more feather to his hat. As the ace artist will be performing at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day 2022 i.e January 26. The main highlight of this event is going to be when the desi pop sensation will croon hit tracks 'Namoh Namoh', 'Jago India', and also dedicate a special number to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Daler Mehndi Songs: From Tunak Tunak Tun to Rang De Basanti, Songs by the Singer That Made Us Go ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra!’.

Also, for the unversed, the metaverse concert has been organised in past which saw international singers like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande performing. And so with this, Daler Mehndi will become the first Indian to perform at a metaverse virtual concert. However, just in case, you want to know all about the event, read on. Tamil Nadu Couple Will Tie Knot In Metaverse, Reception Will Take Place in Virtual Quarter of Hogwarts Castle.

What Is Metaverse Concert

Metaverse is basically a virtual world and a new way of communicating wherein a person can play games, attend parties, exhibitions, and live music events. And so in a Metaverse concert, an artist can perform from anywhere in the world and people can attend their concerts from the comfort of their homes.

Daler Mehndi to Perform at Metaverse Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

Here's The Glimpse of Justin's Metaverse Concert:

How to Watch Daler Mehndi's Performance

As per the Instagram post above, anyone can get a FREE concert pass by subscribing to the given link in the post. The event is going to take place on India's Republic Day 2022.

To note, the best part about the Metaverse concert is that the performance will be interactive, so fans feel like they’re a part of Daler's stage show and not in a virtual world. Excited? We are for sure. Stay tuned!

