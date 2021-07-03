Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to share her emotions as a debutant producer. The actress makes her debut as producer with the self-starring Darlings. "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)" wrote Alia. Darlings: Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Shah Rukh Khan For Her First Project Under Her Banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions (Watch Video).

The actress posted black and white pictures from her makeup room and shared her nervousness before starting the film. "I don't know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late!" the 28-year-old star wrote.

Reaffirming her emotional state of mind, she added: "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."

Alia Bhatt on Sets of Darlings

"Darlings" stars Alia with Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

