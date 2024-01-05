Renowned as one of Bollywood's most accomplished actresses, Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on January 5. The actress embodies a perfect blend of beauty and exceptional acting prowess. The year 2023 has been quite a successful one for the actress. The actress started the year with the blockbuster Pathaan and then later made headlines with her cameo in Jawan, surprisingly both alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Some of her most popular movies are Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Cocktail. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Actress’ Love Affair With Black Is Masterclass in Fashion (See Pics).

Be it any character, Deepika does justice to every role she opts to play. The actress, whose Bollywood journey started with Om Shanti Om in 2007, is still going strong and better than ever. As the Bollywood star celebrates her 38th birthday today, let us take a look at the upcoming movies of the talented actress.

Fighter

Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons #Fighter#FighterOn25thJan pic.twitter.com/JruReQuYw4 — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) December 5, 2023

Deepika's upcoming movie Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan is one of the most hyped-up releases in 2024. The aerial action film is directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom she recently collaborated with Pathaan. The actress plays the role of Squadron Pilot Minni. Her character looks fierce in the film. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin, which was previously scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, but the release has now been postponed indefinitely. The film will mark Deepika's first-ever collaboration with Prabhas. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Singham Again

During the promotional event of the movie Cirkus, Rohit Shetty announced that Deepika Padukone will be a part of his cop universe. Singham Again follows Rohit Shetty's cop universe films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Deepika is all set to be introduced as the first female cop in Shetty's cop universe. In October last year, makers released the first look poster of the actress as officer Shakti Shetty, which went viral on the internet. The movie stars Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

The Intern

Deepika is set to star in the Indian remake of the American comedy-drama of the same name, featuring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. Deepika will star along with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Deepika will also produce the film. It is believed that the film will go on the floor in 2024. Deepika Padukone Birthday: Team Fighter Wishes the ‘Fearless, Fiery’ Actress With Some Unseen BTS Moments From the Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

SSMB29

Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to be a part of Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated project SSMB29. The film will be directed by S S Rajamouli and produced by KL Narayana. According to reports, Deepika will be presented with the complete concept of the film soon.

