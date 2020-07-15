Everyone loves Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for always radiating positivity. Be it her interviews or her social media feed, it's always a treat for fans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, DP has been quarantining with hubby Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai residence. She's also the one who has been making fans aware more about depression. Well, on July 15, the Padmaavat actress thought of interacting with her admirers on Instagram. And so she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the photo-video sharing app and well seems like Padukone is having fun. From revealing her favourrite onscreen character as Piku to even sharing how she misses her Banglore family, she is all real out there. Deepika Padukone Picks Her Most Favourite Character and It's Neither Veronica Nor Naina Talwar.

However, one question hinting at Ranveer was the coolest when a fan asked Deepika, "If you could say one thing to Ranveer using this platform right now, what would it be?" Replying to this she answered, "You've snoozed about 35,000 times. Come on. Breakfast is on table." Well, now we know who is sleeping beauty between DeepVeer. Really, getting inside deets about the lovebirds life is pure gold. Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone Roped in For Nag Ashwin’s Directorial?

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Below:

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story

Earlier, in an interview with HT, when Deepika Padukone was quizzed about how she spends her time with Ranveer in lockdown. She had replied, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two will be soon seen in Kabir Khan's next '83 portraying the role of husband and wife. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).