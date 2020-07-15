Just yesterday while discussing Deepika Padukone's career graph with a friend, it occurred to me that she has been a part of some brilliant projects whose brilliancy I didn't realise at that time. Of course, she had a dream debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om but since then, Padukone has cautiously picked subjects that not only presented her as an actress but also as a performer. From Cocktail where she was required to shed all her inhibitions to Padmaavat where she was expected to be graceful, DP has successfully managed to juggle between different roles, even the ones that were poles apart from each other. Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone Roped in For Nag Ashwin’s Directorial?

But have you ever wondered if she has a favourite? That one character which is extremely close to her heart and she's willing to pick it over everything else. Well, fortunately, the actress doesn't believe in giving diplomatic answers and has no qualms in naming her favourite character so far. Recently when the Tamasha girl conducted a QnA session on Instagram, she was asked to name her favourite character from the ones she has played so far. While I expected her to name Veronica (Cocktail), a character which I believe was a turning point in her filmy career or Naina Talwar (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), simply 'cos I can't see any other actress playing that role so well, DP instead picked Piku as her choice. A good one, I must say.

Check Out Her Answer

Deepika Padukone's QnA session on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika played the titular role in this Shoojit Sircar directorial that revolved around a daughter's beautiful bond with her father. This 2015 release also starred Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan and it continues to remain a precious feather in her already glorious hat. Deepika has always been vocal about her admiration for this particular character and I personally think she was at her best in this.

Interestingly, the movie was also offered to Parineeti Chopra but there was some miscommunication between her and the makers. It eventually went to Padukone and rest, as they say, is history,

