Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action thriller Dhaakad, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release, has now been pushed to May 2022. A source close to the development revealed that the makers of Dhaakad are steering away from too many releases in the month of April. Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday’s Film to Release on Amazon Prime on January 25, 2022.

While Dhaakad was not clashing with any major film, the following week Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha have been lined up for releases. Earlier in a statement, Kangana said, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one-of-a-kind female-led action film." Salman Khan Confirms About Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 At RRR Pre-Release Event! KV Vijayendra Prasad To Pen The Film’s Script.

Sensing that it's a better decision collectively for the film the makers have decided to push Dhaakad for a longer box-office run. If the sources are to be believed then they are contemplating releasing the movie on May 20. In Dhaakad, Kangana plays Agent Agni, who takes on the twin menace of child trafficking and exploitation of women.

The film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks, has helmed the camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).