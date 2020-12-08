Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday, and his wife Hema Malini had a sweet birthday wish. Sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol, also wished the veteran actor on social media. Hema Malini tweeted a throwback photo of the couple from their younger days along with a present-day image. On Dharmendra’s 85th Birthday, Bobby Deol Shares Adorable Childhood Picture to Wish His Father (See Pic)

"Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years," she wrote with the photograph. Elder son Sunny Deol shared: "#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That's the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA." Apne 2: Karan Deol Joins Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in the Sequel, Film to Release on Diwali 2021

Hema Malini's Adorable Birthday Wish For Husband

Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years🙏 pic.twitter.com/AETbitmcYf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2020

Sunny Deol's Birthday Post For Papa

Bobby Deol Goes Down the Memory Lane

Grandson Karan Deol's Super Adorable Birthday Wish For Dharmendra

Esha Deol's Birthday Post For Dharmendra

"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," posted Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol. "Happy birthday bade papa love you," shared grandson Karan Deol. Elder daughter Esha Deol shared on Instagram: "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always." Dharmendra is currently gearing up to begin shooting for the recently announced "Apne 2" alongside sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan Deol.

