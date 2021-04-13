Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon are coming together for the first time for Legacy. It will be directed by Vijay Gutte and will go on the floors by the end of 2021. That has made everyone quite surprised that these two actors who rocked the 90s never worked together before. Well, as they say, stars weren't aligned for them in the 90s because they came close to star together in a film. Raveena was initially in talks for Pahlaj Nihalani's movie Uljhan which had Akshaye Khanna in it. But later Deepti Bhatnagar replaced Tandon and Akshaye apparently walked out. Puru Rajkumar was cast in the film later. Legacy: Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon Team Up for Vijay Gutte’s Web Series

An Instagram account reveals that Vinod Khanna apparently wasn't too happy about Raveena getting replaced by Deepti Bhatnagar. It is said that Khanna felt Deepti would look older compared to Akshaye. The latter had even shot a song for the film. Not wanting to waste the song, Pahlaj Nihalani used it for his movie Bhai Bhai. Raveena Tandon Gets Nostalgic About the Early 90s, Shares Throwback Pics From Kshatriya and Imtihaan Shoot

Check out the song here...

Here's the story...

Rumours suggest Akshaye wasn't happy about his song being used in a different movie. Well, Wikipedia does term him as 'DANCER' in the film.

