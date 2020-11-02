Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar, a romantic hero, and a performer. But he is also a brilliant actor. It is believed that if you have a theatre background, your acting skills are more pronounced and nuanced. It's a completely different ball game. Shah Rukh Khan was a theatre artist and was pretty good at it. No wonder when he does act he leaves everyone in awe of him. And in one of these plays, he even played a homosexual. The play is called Black Comedy. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special – Every Rumoured Project of Bollywood’s Badshah
Unfortunately not much is known about it apart from an old interview where Shah Rukh Khan is talking about being in it. He had said, "I have done a lot of good work in theatre. In fact, I think I am best on stage. I have done a play called Black Comedy where I play a homosexual. I did a small role in Whose Life Is It Anyway? My favourite is Old King Cole. I wish I could still do theatre." Clearly, this two-film and two-hits old newcomer at that time felt the deepest gratitude towards the stage for polishing his acting skills.
View this post on Instagram
My first ever interview I think with srk. Fun carefree days minus social media and mobile phones. I remember meeting him for the interview at Kamaal Amrohi studios post midnight. We did the interview over two or two or three days. I was in college and freelanced for a magazine called #tinseltown. The editor publisher kamaldeep chopra gave me a free hand. She was a warm compassionate woman and must have sensed some spark in me and let me interview all the people who mattered. We wrote our articles at home and submitted the stories to her. We studio hopped, made our contacts which hold us in good stead to date. Those days studios were easily accessible. One phone call to the studio and we would know what film was being shot. This stint was before my first big break at #filmfare which was my first proper “ go to office “ job. Learnt the art of listening, how films got made, watched movies being made. It was almost like going to university. That’s when I made connections and interviews the likes of madhuri, tabu, manisha Koirala, juhi chawla, karishma, Urmila, Raveena, Sonali, pooja bhatt... and absorbed the joy of movie making. They were kind and compassionate colleagues who made reporting a joy. Simpler fun times. Special thanks to @ksomaiya67 who dug up the old articles and helped me to rediscover the folly of youth:) Alas don’t have too many copies of my earlier writings, but I sensed I was having fun. Today I’m much better with syntax and constructions. I’ve learnt technique. I’m easier now. But those were the best days of my life. We grew up at the movies.
Shah Rukh Khan during his first Ted Talk speech had famously said that he always thought being Gay was being happy and Lesbian is the capital of Portugal.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).