There's something about Dilip Kumar that his loyal fanbase can never get over. His presence, his powerful diction, his grace, his personality, or just the fact that tragedy looked so beguiling on him. Yes, that's sadist but post him, nobody has ever been called a tragedy king. That's the power of his presence and his histrionics. It's not easy to reign for decades in an industry where someone's fate is being decided every Friday. Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: 7 Remakes Of South Indian Movies That The Legendary Actor Starred In.

Coming back to the tragedy bit, nobody portrayed a doomed lover better than Dilip Kumar. It's the pathos he showed onscreen that left us with searing pain in our hearts. Here are 5 films to prove.

Mughal-e-Azam

His lover is ordered to be enclosed in a wall alive where she perishes. Do we need to explain how tragic that is?

Andaz

It's just Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the 40s. Raj Kapoor wasn't a red flag of any sort but our hearts still beat for Dilip Kumar who didn't get the girl. It was heartbreaking!

Devdas

While Devdas Mukherjee was problematic as a man who couldn't stand up for his love, Dilip Kumar did bring out the pathos of a man riddled with guilt for giving up on his love Paro.

Deedar

Dilip Kumar is a blind man who gets his eyesight back only to realise the love of his life is married to his eye surgeon. Now that's heartbreaking. Dharmendra Claims He Never Shared a Scene With Dilip Kumar; This Nostalgic Pic Says Otherwise! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Madhumati

Yes, Dilip Kumar's character does get his happy ending in another lifetime but in his past life, he didn't just lose his love to lust but his life as well.

