Diljit Dosanjh will win your heart again. Punjabi singer Singga took to his Instagram story to reveal a heartwarming secret about Diljit. Singga said that the Udta Punjab actor has donated Rs 1 crore to buy winter-wear for the farmers who are protesting the new farm laws. In Punjab, the temperatures could drop really low in the winters and the government has also targetted protestors with water cannon to top that. Of course, the sweet gesture from Diljit is also very thoughtful. Diljit Dosanjh Joins the Farmers’ Protest at Singhu Border, Lends a Massive Support to the Cause (Watch Video).

Singga added that Diljit did not try to gain publicity from his charity by any degree and did not post about it anywhere. Singga also said that people donate Rs 10 and won't shut up about it.

Earlier in the day, Diljit joined the protesting farmers at the SInghu border and even delivered a roaring speech. Diljit Dosanjh Vs Kangana Ranaut Leads To Twitterati Uniting For Translations Of Udta Punjab Actor's Savage Punjabi Tweets.

Watch Singga's Video About Diljit Dosanjh Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@legend_diljitdosanjh)

Diljit, a Punjabi actor and singer, has been a very vocal supporter of the farmers who are protesting. He got into a war of words with Kangana Ranaut, the other day for the respect of a woman who was protecting. The internet fell in love with him.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in the comedy film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari where he starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Before that, he starred in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. His upcoming Punjabi film, Jodi, has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).